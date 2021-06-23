Cancel
All the Vikings News: June 22

By Dustin Baker
VikingsTerritory
 14 days ago
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on June 22, 2021 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Vikings-related names here. Then some analysis of the same tweet from Nick Olson. From a few days ago — 3rd Down and Mike Zimmer are delectable. Promotions!. This...

Related
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Finally Found Their Wide Receiver Three

For several years, Vikings fans have called on GM Rick Spielman to secure a true #3 wide receiver. You can never count out a blockbuster move by Spielman, but all indications say Chad Beebe has already taken that role. Before looking at Beebe, it’s important to understand how many capable...
NFLraisingzona.com

Patrick Peterson already making his new teammates mad in Minnesota

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been making his presence felt during his first few weeks with the Minnesota Vikings. When the Arizona Cardinals trot onto the field for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennesse Titans in the upcoming season, it’s going to be odd to see someone other than Patrick Peterson wearing the No. 21 jersey for the first time since 2010.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB is one of the worst draft picks from the last 15 years

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder was among those selected by PFF in a recent list of the worst first-round picks in the NFL Draft since 2006. After witnessing the career of the legendary Brett Favre crumble in front of their eyes in 2010, the Minnesota Vikings decided to use their first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft on former Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder.
NFLvikings.com

Lunchbreak: 'Defense, Defense, Defense' Sums Up Vikings Offseason

The Vikings have certainly been busy this offseason. Between further bolstering the offense largely through the NFL Draft and making some splashy defensive moves in free agency, Minnesota is doing what it can to bounce back from a 7-9 campaign in 2020. ESPN recently asked its NFL beat reporters to...
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Stefon Diggs’ Tweet Makes Buffalo Bills Fans Laugh: Makes Vikings Fans Angry

It won't be long now Bills Mafia. Training camp starts in less than four weeks and it's safe to say that 2021 is one of the most anticipated seasons in Buffalo Bills' history. Stefon Diggs was arguably the best trade acquisition in Buffalo sports history. He led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) as he and quarterback Josh Allen led one of the best offenses in the NFL; on the way to an AFC East division title and a trip to the AFC Championship game.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Everson Griffen wants to return to Vikings: 'I never should've left'

After 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, Everson Griffen opted to leave. However, he still wants to go back. According to Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated, Griffen recently texted Paul Allen of KFAN to confirm his interest in re-signing with the Vikings. "I never should've left the Vikings," Griffen said....
NFLvikingsgazette.com

Even After Talent Infusion, Minnesota Vikings in Good Position Financially

The finances have been a regular topic at TVG over the past couple weeks. The reason should be somewhat obvious: even with the Covid Cap and Kirk Cousins’ supposedly crippling cap number, Minnesota keeps adding impact free agents. Financially, the Minnesota Vikings are still in a good position. According to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings 2021 Odds in Vegas Haven’t Moved at All in Months

After the initial purple dust settled on free agency — headlined then by the additions of cornerback Patrick Peterson and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson — the Minnesota Vikings win-loss odds per sportsbooks settled around 8.5 wins. For onlookers of the team, that figure was considerably low as folks presume that with a return to normalcy on defense for head coach Mike Zimmer — the rest of the enterprise should thrive.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

6 players who could end up on the Vikings roster in 2022

Who are some of the current players from around the NFL that could find themselves on the Minnesota Vikings roster in 2022?. There is now less than a month until the Minnesota Vikings will begin their 2021 training camp. The majority of the team’s current focus is on the upcoming season, but members of the Vikings front office are also preparing for what changes might need to be made to the roster in 2022.
NFLchatsports.com

3 Free Agents Still Available if Vikings Want Defensive Exclamation Point

Defense-only. That philosophy has been implemented by the Minnesota Vikings in free agency since mid-March. Every signing enacted by general manager Rick Spielman is that of the defensive ilk. From Stephen Weatherly, Dalvin Tomlinson, Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander, Nick Vigil, Xavier Woods, Bashaud Breeland, to Sheldon Richardson — operations are lopsided in the best way possible. The Vikings floundered defensively in 2020, creating a humongous outlier on the resume of head coach Mike Zimmer.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why we shouldn’t expect Everson Griffen to re-join Vikings anytime soon

Everson Griffen apparently wants to return to the Minnesota Vikings this year, but it’s hard to imagine the team bringing him back. Shortly after his first season away from the Minnesota Vikings came to a close, Everson Griffen spent a morning posting a set of tweets in which he referred to Kirk Cousins as “ass” and stated that people should ask Mike Zimmer if he wanted the team to sign the quarterback in 2018.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dalvin Cook already on track to be better than Adrian Peterson

It’s gone a bit under the radar, but Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is on a current pace to finish with better career numbers than Adrian Peterson. From the moment he first stepped on the field for the Minnesota Vikings, there was something noticeably special about Dalvin Cook. Cook...
NFLdakotanewsnow.com

Preseason Vikings, Packers, & Broncos games coming to Dakota News Now networks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The NFL season is fast approaching, and Dakota News Now networks are your home for preseason football games. The Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Denver Broncos all begin their three-week preseason schedules on Aug. 14. You can catch Vikings games on KSFY, Packers games on KDLT, and Broncos games on FOX Sioux Falls.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Bears, Vikings Bedfellows to Win NFC per Fox Sports

Sportsbooks follow the beat of their own drums. VikingsTerritory [via PurplePTSD.com] detailed yesterday the evening up for win projections between the Vikings and Packers for 2020, per PointsBet – both teams are slated for nine wins per that gambling outfit. And that made sense. The Packers are embroiled in Aaron Rodgers melodrama, kicked off during the NFL draft when multiple sources reported that the 37-year-old signal-caller no longer wanted anything to do with Green Bay’s front office. To date, Rodgers has never publicly distanced himself from the reporting, although he insists that he loves Packers fans, the city of Green Bay, his coach, and his teammates.
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Facing crucial year for future

This could be a make-or-break season for Cousins with the Vikings, according to Arif Hasan of The Athletic. Cousins has thrown 91 touchdowns against 29 interceptions in his three years with the Vikings, but he's reached the playoffs just once and has a .543 winning percentage in the regular season. While a poor defense was the bigger problem in Minnesota last year, the team's selection of QB Kellen Mond at 66th overall in the 2021 draft suggests Cousins could be in trouble if he doesn't reach the playoffs this season. His two-year contract includes fully guaranteed base salaries in 2021 ($21 million) and 2022 ($35 million), so any financial incentive for moving on from Cousins would have to involve a trade. In any case, it's more of a concern for next offseason, as the Vikings are optimistic Cousins can lead them to the playoffs with the help of a seemingly improved defense. The soon-to-be 33-year-old QB has plenty to work with in the Minnesota offense, surrounded by RB Dalvin Cook, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Adam Thielen and TE Irv Smith.

