Steve Nash took the leap into a coaching career before the 2020-21 season when nobody really knew what that season would look like. The NBA was still wrapping up the 2019-20 season in the bubble in Orlando at the end of last summer when Nets general manager Sean Marks made the surprising hire of the Hall of Fame point guard with no full-time coaching experience. COVID protocols were strict in all team environments and would remain so for much of the season that followed. The plan for the next season — start date, schedule — was months away from being set.