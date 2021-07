The European Central Bank will publish the minutes of its June 9-10 policy meeting on Thursday (11:30 GMT) as the Eurozone recovery gets into full swing. Policymakers struck a markedly dovish tone at their last gathering and although not all Governing Council members were happy about maintaining a “significantly higher pace” of bond purchases, the minutes will probably confirm that the hawks remain far outnumbered. The euro, which has been pummelled by the resurgent US dollar, could face some downside pressure from the minutes. But a bigger focus for the single currency in the near term is the outcome of the ECB’s strategy review, which could be announced very soon.