Coolidge Police Log 6/23/2021
The following was taken from the records at the Coolidge Police Department. On May 21, police conducted a traffic stop on a swerving vehicle traveling westbound on Coolidge Avenue. The driver, Jay Ochs, allegedly showed signs of intoxication including appearing off balance when exiting the vehicle. Ochs was arrested and transported to the Coolidge Police Department, where a records check showed Ochs had two previous DUIs in 2018 and 2019. A breath test showed Ochs had a BAC of .231. Ochs was charged with aggravated DUI.