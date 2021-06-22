Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Louisiana siblings, ages 1, 3 and 6, get Pfizer vaccine in trial

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree siblings from Louisiana have received their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as part of the pharmaceutical company’s clinical trials for young children, a report said Tuesday. Ellie Bui, 6, Christian Bui, 3, and Sloan Bui, 14 months, each got their initial shot of the two-dose inoculation at Ochsner...

wmleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Trial#Covid Vaccine#Clinical Trials#Abc News#German#Ochsner Medical Center#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
Country
India
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsWAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...
Medical & Biotechaudacy.com

Pfizer developing Covid booster shot to target Delta variant

Pfizer announced plans Thursday to formulate a COVID-19 booster shot targeting the highly contagious delta variant that has become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. The pharmaceutical company, along with partner BioNTech, said although it believes the current two-dose inoculation would offer effective protection against all known variants, it is updating the vaccine in an effort to “remain vigilant.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
TravelPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Have to Pay More to Do This One Thing

There are plenty of benefits to being fully vaccinated in the U.S.—beyond being protected from COVID, that is. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to ditch their masks, gather in large crowds, and forgo social distancing. Those who haven't gotten the shot, on the other hand, may find themselves facing more restrictions, like having to quarantine when visiting Hawaii and being banned completely from several popular travel destinations. Now, unvaccinated people might be facing another complication in their vacation plans.
Medical & BiotechWebMD

Pfizer Wants Vax Approval for Ages 5-11 Years Old by Fall

July 2, 2021 -- Pfizer plans to request emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 in September or October. The vaccine is currently authorized for ages 12 and older. Pfizer is now conducting clinical trials in children ages 6 months to 11 years, and the data should be ready to submit to the FDA in the next few months.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is How Much You're Protected From the Delta Variant

The Delta variant is poised to take over the U.S. as the dominant COVID strain, and as it spreads, experts are looking to learn more about how the variant works and how it could affect the course of the pandemic. Emerging research has found that not only is this new variant more transmissible than others, but it may be more deadly, too. Unfortunately, it also appears that existing vaccines may be affected by the Delta variant. New data has found that those who've been vaccinated with Pfizer do have protection against the Delta variant, but there is a clear drop in how well the vaccine works against this variant of concern.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...

Comments / 3

Community Policy