AUD continues to edge higher as USD soft underbelly exposed

Yen Outperforms, EUR, GBP Fall; US Bond Yields Slide. Summary: The US Dollar benefited from a flight-to-safety as markets went into risk off mode ahead of the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. Weaker than expected European and US economic data weighed on sentiment. Wall Street stocks ended lower. Risk currencies slumped, led by the Australian Dollar which finished 0.63% lower at 0.7492. US Treasury yields slid after data revealed a fall in the services industry. US ISM Services Index slid to 60.1 in June from a previous 64.0, and lower than expectations of 63.5. Across the Atlantic, both German and Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index’s were softer than expected. The Euro eased to 1.1822 from 1.1862 yesterday while Sterling closed 0.39% lower at 1.3798 (1.3832). Best performing major was the Japanese Yen, USD/JPY ended lower, at 110.65 (110.95 yesterday). The Aussie hit a high at 0.7599 earlier in the day. The RBA announced it would trim the pace of its bond buying from September. RBA officials also said that there would be no rate hikes before 2024. The USD/CAD pair soared to 1.2460 from 1.2340 on the broad-based Greenback strength. Oil prices slumped as OPEC and other oil producing nations cancelled their upcoming meeting. A double whammy that whacked the Canadian Loonie. A favourite gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) climbed 0.38% to 92.55 (92.25).