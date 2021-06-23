AUD continues to edge higher as USD soft underbelly exposed
AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar has continued to recoup losses suffered in the wake of last weeks post FOMC meeting panic, extending through 0.7550. Having pushed back through 0.75 on Monday, Tuesday’s advance lacked the same momentum and the upturn appeared to run out of steam on moves approaching 0.7560. Investors seem content in stepping back, assessing recent volatility, absorbing further Fed commentary, and adjusting reflation expectations. Last weeks move seems premature, especially given more measured messaging from Fed officials this week, we expect the AUD will maintain its recovery, slowly edging back toward 0.76 and 0.77. That said, there are now risks to this outlook. The emergence of new COVID-19 variants and a slow global vaccine rollout could mean estimates on the pace of recovery are too optimistic. While we expect exponential growth through the next 12-24 months as the global economy gather momentum, a return to pre-pandemic levels is likely some way off. Our attentions today turn to a host of PMI data sets as possible markers for ongoing inflation.www.fxstreet.com