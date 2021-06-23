Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AUD continues to edge higher as USD soft underbelly exposed

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar has continued to recoup losses suffered in the wake of last weeks post FOMC meeting panic, extending through 0.7550. Having pushed back through 0.75 on Monday, Tuesday’s advance lacked the same momentum and the upturn appeared to run out of steam on moves approaching 0.7560. Investors seem content in stepping back, assessing recent volatility, absorbing further Fed commentary, and adjusting reflation expectations. Last weeks move seems premature, especially given more measured messaging from Fed officials this week, we expect the AUD will maintain its recovery, slowly edging back toward 0.76 and 0.77. That said, there are now risks to this outlook. The emergence of new COVID-19 variants and a slow global vaccine rollout could mean estimates on the pace of recovery are too optimistic. While we expect exponential growth through the next 12-24 months as the global economy gather momentum, a return to pre-pandemic levels is likely some way off. Our attentions today turn to a host of PMI data sets as possible markers for ongoing inflation.

www.fxstreet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Aud#Us Treasury#Inflation#Usd#Aud Australian Dollar#Australian#Fed#Pmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD advances to fresh daily highs above 0.7530

AUD/USD is edging higher after closing in the red on Tuesday. US Dollar Index fell below 92.50 in the early American session. FOMC will release June meeting minutes at 1800 GMT. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range around 0.7500, the AUD/USD pair gained...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Can gold prices hold above $1,800 as focus shifts to Fed minutes? [Video]

Last month, the Federal Reserve dropped a bombshell on the markets by hinted at the possibility of two rate hikes in 2023. Attention has now shifted to the FOMC's June Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes, due for release on Wednesday. Traders will be closely monitoring whether the hawkish comments made by...
RetailDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Rise as AUD/USD, EUR/USD Fall. Retail Bets Eyed

US Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders are increasingly betting the US Dollar may weaken. Upside bets falling in USD/CAD, rising in AUD/USD & EUR/USD. Check out recording to my webinar for detailed IGCS analysis. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD fades bounce off intraday low under 0.7500 on coronavirus concerns

AUD/USD remains on the back foot, fades bounce off intraday low. Victoria, Queensland and NSW aim for one more week of covid-led lockdown, with easing restrictions for some parts. Australia AiG Performance of Services Index, ANZ Job Advertisements ease in June. FOMC minutes, covid headlines are the key for fresh...
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Flag Points to More Weakness

Sell the AUD/USD and add a take-profit at 0.7440. Add a stop-loss at 0.7540. Set a buy-stop at 0.7500 and a take-profit at 0.7550. Add a stop-loss at 0.7450. The AUD/USD pair declined sharply on Tuesday as investors reflected on the falling US Treasury yields and the latest RBA interest rate decision. The pair dropped to 0.7486, which was about 1.50% below the highest level on Tuesday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Euro near 3-month low after German data, dollar awaits Fed

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The euro traded near a three-month low against the dollar on Wednesday after German data raised doubts about the strength of the economic recovery, while the U.S. currency awaited the minutes from the last Federal Reserve policy meeting. The European single currency changed hands at...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to near three-week high as US Treasury yields drop

Gold prices are attempting to recover from a daily perspective. The US dollar is also firming as traders position for the FOMC minutes. Update: Gold prices gained some traction on Wednesday amid risk-off trade in the global equity market. XAU/USD traded near the $1.800 mark, supported by a drop in the US Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark yields fell to their lowest in more than three months. There is an inverse relationship between the gold price and the US bonds yields. A softer dollar also helped the precious metal to lock the gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY) was last seen trading at 92.52 with 0.02% losses for the day. Investors remain cautious ahead of minutes from the Fed’s last meeting for clues on the monetary policy outlook. In addition to that, the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and fresh travel restrictions in Europe and Asia-Pacific trimmed losses.
RetailFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.69. Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 15-month peak at 111.65 in Asia on Friday, subsequent selloff to 110.96 in hectic post-NFP trading on the back of soft U.S. unemployment data suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there and intra-day break below aforesaid support would encourage stronger retracement to 110.40/43, however, support at 110.22 should contain downside and yield rebound later this week.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish potential intact, FOMC minutes awaited

USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight strong gains. The set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. Investors look forward to the FOMC June policy meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus. The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Decline Likely To Continue

On Tuesday, the common European currency fell by 82 pips or 0.69% against the US Dollar. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 200– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Defends ascending channel support ahead of FOMC minutes

USD/JPY staged a modest bounce from a short-term ascending trend-channel support. The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains. A sustained break below the trend-channel support will negate the positive outlook. The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying near the 110.40 region and staged a modest recovery...
MarketsBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Edges Higher As Oil Steadies

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday as commodity-linked stocks recovered from sharp falls in the previous session. In economic releases, U.K. house prices dropped for the first time in five months in June as the government phases out stamp duty holiday, data from Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Currency market: AUD/USD and day trade explained

AUD/USD rose 57 pips for RBA and approached 0.7612 then AUD dropped 119 pips to 0.7479 lows. Only upon catastrophe would AUD drop 119 pips at one time. In actuality, AUD dropped 57 pips to day trade end time then 67 pips from vital 10 am time. The ECB dropped AUD by only X pips.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD consolidates Tuesday's gains, trades below 1.2450

USD/CAD is posting modest daily losses ahead of American session. US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet around 92.50. Crude oil prices regain traction after Tuesday's sharp decline. The USD/CAD pair gained more than 100 pips on Tuesday and reached its highest level since late April at 1.2495. On Wednesday, the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD refreshes session tops, around 1.3815-20 region

GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Wednesday and moved back above the 1.3800 mark. The optimism over the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK underpinned the British pound. A subdued USD demand remained support, though the risk-off mood might cap any strong gains. Investors now look forward to the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Flight-to-Safety Boosts US Dollar; AUD, Risk, EMFX Slump

Yen Outperforms, EUR, GBP Fall; US Bond Yields Slide. Summary: The US Dollar benefited from a flight-to-safety as markets went into risk off mode ahead of the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. Weaker than expected European and US economic data weighed on sentiment. Wall Street stocks ended lower. Risk currencies slumped, led by the Australian Dollar which finished 0.63% lower at 0.7492. US Treasury yields slid after data revealed a fall in the services industry. US ISM Services Index slid to 60.1 in June from a previous 64.0, and lower than expectations of 63.5. Across the Atlantic, both German and Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index’s were softer than expected. The Euro eased to 1.1822 from 1.1862 yesterday while Sterling closed 0.39% lower at 1.3798 (1.3832). Best performing major was the Japanese Yen, USD/JPY ended lower, at 110.65 (110.95 yesterday). The Aussie hit a high at 0.7599 earlier in the day. The RBA announced it would trim the pace of its bond buying from September. RBA officials also said that there would be no rate hikes before 2024. The USD/CAD pair soared to 1.2460 from 1.2340 on the broad-based Greenback strength. Oil prices slumped as OPEC and other oil producing nations cancelled their upcoming meeting. A double whammy that whacked the Canadian Loonie. A favourite gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) climbed 0.38% to 92.55 (92.25).
StocksFXStreet.com

Market update: Yields drive markets lower, USD consolidates

Market News Today – USD consolidates on safe-haven bid, Bonds rallied/Yields dived, Nasdaq hit another ATH & Oil crashed. Chinese regulators flexed their muscles again & a surprise miss for ISM Services PMIs weighed on sentiment. Asian equities mixed. USD Index up to 92.50, EUR slips to 1.1825, JPY holds under 111.00 at 110.70 & Cable tested under 1.3800. Gold holds $1800, down from $1814, USOil tanked from $77.00 to $72.00, trades at $72.90 now; what next for OPEC? 10yr yields dived to 1.348%. German industrial production dropped -0.3% vs expectations of +0.5%.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar on Precipice of Breakdown

The Australian dollar initially shot higher during the trading session on Tuesday, pole vaulting above the 200-day EMA after the RBA are now expected. While the Reserve Bank of Australia was not quite as dovish as people may have feared, the reality is that the market turn right back around during the European session to start selling off. We will eventually break down below the 0.75 handle to form a bit of a shooting star. The 200-day EMA sits just above, and it does continue to have at least some influence on the market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy