Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar, Polygon & Doge Coin — Asian Wrap 23 June

The FTSE 100 fell a bit during the trading session on Tuesday to reach down towards the 50-day EMA. At this point in time, the market is likely to see buyers underneath, not only due to that 50-day EMA, but also the uptrend line that makes up the bottom of the ascending channel. Furthermore, the 7000 level is sitting just underneath as well, and it would make sense that certain traders would be paying close attention to that area.