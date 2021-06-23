Cancel
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar, Polygon & Doge Coin — Asian Wrap 23 June

FXStreet.com
Cover picture for the articleXLM Price Forecast: Stellar nightmare may not be over. XLM price declined over 20% yesterday, providing a wicked reminder of the risks inherent in cryptocurrency investing, notably when towering support is quickly eliminated like the May 23 low. However, Stellar bulls have stepped into the market today, lifting the cryptocurrency off the early lows and potentially forming a doji candlestick pattern on the daily chart. It may be a bullish development, but XLM price still has a lot to prove before the nightmare is officially over.

www.fxstreet.com
#Price Action#Asian#Xlm Price#Matic Price Prediction#Dogecoin#Doge
