Ahead of the announcement of an update to the ZEW Sentiment Index towards the largest and most important German economy in the Eurozone. The price of the EUR/USD currency pair is moving in an upward correction range, settling around the 1.1895 level, around which at the time of writing the analysis. Nevertheless, the currency pair may be at risk of falling to its lowest levels since April around 1.17 in the coming days if the contents of the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve this week provide investors with reason to reduce their previous bets further towards the dollar.