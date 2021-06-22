Bitcoin price crash is weighing on Tesla’s stock: analyst

The crypto market is suffering a small crash, which has dragged down all of the biggest currencies.Bitcoin fell 6.55 per cent over the day, and ethereum was down more than 10 per cent. Other smaller currencies such as dogecoin were hit even harder – the meme crypto lost more than 10 per cent over the day.In total, the market had fallen 6.34 per cent at the time of publication, according to tracking website CoinMarketCap. Volume also increased, presumably as holders looked to sell their currencies ahead of any possible larger slide.>> Follow our live coverage of the cryptocurrency market.That meant that...