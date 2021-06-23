Suspect on Mid-South’s Most Wanted list arrested after posing as music producer to lure teenage girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was on the Mid-South’s Most Wanted list is in custody after months on the run.

Oliver Duckworth is accused of raping a teenage girl who he met on Snapchat.

According to court documents, Duckworth met the 16-year-old girl in November 2020.

In early January, MPD told the teen’s mother that she was involved in an altercation with the 48-year-old man.

The mother pressed the teen for answers on how she knew Duckworth.

Court documents show the teen finally came clean with her mother and told her that she met Duckworth on Snapchat.

She continued on to tell her mother that Duckworth posed as a music producer. He ordered her an Uber ride to his house under the impression that they would be recording music.

Once at his house, the teen and the man who is 31 years, 5 months and 23 days her elder had sexual intercourse, court records said.

She told her mother that after the first time they had intercourse, they continued to have sex daily at his house.

The teen said she told Duckworth that she was 16-years-old but they continued to have sex.

The victim provided MPD with text messages proving that Duckworth did in fact know the girl’s true age.

The messages also show that they had conversations about sex and also had conversations about smoking weed.

Duckworth is charged with Aggravated Statutory Rape.

©2021 Cox Media Group