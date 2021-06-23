Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Michael Bisping’s Son Callum Interested in Professional MMA Fight Career

By Rory Robinson
Posted by 
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC Hall of Fame member Michael Bisping has revealed that his son Callum would love to fight in mixed martial arts. Callum is currently a member of the San Francisco State wrestling team and has Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu experience. Suppose Callum can fight in the same capacity as his father. In...

middleeasy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Ariel Helwani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma#Combat#Ufc Hall Of Fame#Brazillian#The Hall Of Fame#Mma#Team Alpha Male#Cif Champ#Greco State Champion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCMMAmania.com

Michael Bisping slugged in New Orleans street attack — ‘I was assaulted’

Sounds like someone’s still bitter over the Seven Years’ War. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was minding his own business on the streets of New Orleans, but it seems a disgruntled street thug didn’t appreciate “The Count’s” attempt to document his trip to the “Big Easy.”. That’s when the...
UFCBloody Elbow

Michael Bisping believes Darren Till is destined to become UFC middleweight champion

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Darren Till is destined for championship success. Till came up short in his bid to capture welterweight gold against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228, losing via second-round submission, but ‘The Count’ believes ‘The Gorilla’ is still evolving and is confident that, at just 28-years-old, he has all the time in the world to become middleweight champion.
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping reveals he was ‘assaulted’ by stranger, makes fun of his attacker

Pro tip for everyone out there: don’t try and pick a fight with a former UFC champion. The best-case scenario is you look like an idiot. Over the weekend, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was in New Orleans with his family when he was allegedly assaulted by a stranger. According to Bisping, the unknown assailant got in his face and then punched him. Fortunately for this person, “The Count” said he took the high road and didn’t swing back.
UFCPosted by
SPORTbible

Michael Bisping Reveals He Was Assaulted On Saturday Night

Michael Bisping claimed he had been assaulted by a member of the public and then posted a picture to out the suspect. You'd have to be pretty stupid to attack anyone with an MMA background, never mind a former UFC champion and Hall of Famer like Bisping, but that's apparently what happened on Saturday night.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping respects Conor McGregor but is leaning towards Dustin Poirier in trilogy fight

Michael Bisping has a ton of respect for Conor McGregor, but that is not stopping ‘The Count’ from leaning towards Dustin Poirier in their upcoming trilogy. McGregor (22-5 MMA) and Poirier (27-6 MMA) are set to collide for a third time on July 10, this after splitting their first two encounters. The pair initially squared off in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round knockout. Then, in their second contest at UFC 257 (this time at lightweight), ‘The Diamond’ was able to exact his revenge by stopping Conor McGregor with punches in the second round.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping shares photo and video of man who allegedly punched him in New Orleans

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping shared a photo and a video of the man who allegedly punched him last weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bisping took to his social media last week to say that someone punched him on the street, suggesting it was a weak strike. “Was just assaulted guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me was literally so soft I laughed at him. So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch, I laughed and walked away. Man, I’m mature these days,” Bisping wrote at the time of the incident.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor could retire if he loses to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes that superstar Conor McGregor could retire if he loses to Dustin Poirier in the trilogy at UFC 264. McGregor and Poirier meet in the main event of Saturday’s blockbuster UFC 264 pay-per-view card. The two archrivals are 1-1 all-time in their two-fight series, so the third fight this weekend will settle the question once and for all of who the better fighter is. It’s a big fight with big stakes, as the winner of the bout will more than likely be next in line to fight the new UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. With so much riding on the line, this is a very important fight for both men in their UFC careers. And if you ask one of the UFC’s top analysts in Bisping, there is a chance this could be the last time we see McGregor fight.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva ‘Quit’ After McMahon Family Affair

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard on the latest edition of Something to Wrestle podcast on AdFreeShows.com opened up on former WWE Hall of Famer Chyna’s departure from the company. Prichard was questioned regarding the reasons that as to why Chyna parted ways with the company. There have been multiple speculations...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jon Jones Stuns Bellator Fans In Leaked Video

Jon Jones is currently one of the best fighters in the history of the MMA world and has had 14 successful title defences and cemented his legacy as one of the best ever. Jon Jones’ interesting message to Fedor recently leaked as well. The former UFC light heavyweight is certainly...
NFLNew York Post

Maria Taylor, ESPN facing possible divorce over ‘Stephen A. Smith money’

At one point in negotiations with NBA Finals host and College Football national championship sideline reporter Maria Taylor, ESPN offered her a raise from her current salary of nearly $1 million per year that would eventually reach almost $5 million, according to sources. Taylor turned it down. Taylor, sources said,...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires UFC Star After Winning Streak?

UFC President Dana White seems to have let go a couple of fighters-Don Madge and Mirsad Bektic as they were removed from the UFC rankings pool. So it is likely that he have been released from the promotion. Dana White apparently released them. Madge had previously explained that he was...
UFCUSA Today

UFC free fight: Conor McGregor makes quick work of Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor passed the sternest test of his early career rise with flying colors. Making a quick leap up the featherweight ranks, McGregor met battle-tested Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014. The brash McGregor played his usual mind games leading up to the fight, and it was evident...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scott Coker: Josh Barnett, Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem among those in talks for Fedor Emelianenko

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – When Bellator announced Fedor Emelianenko’s return Friday morning, a lot of hands went up according to promotion president Scott Coker. While the announcement revealed Emelianenko (39-6 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) will fight Oct. 23 at VTB Arena in Moscow, the opponent has still not been decided. Following Bellator 261 on Friday, Coker was pressed on potential matchmaking options and revealed a few of the names he’s been talking to in recent days.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star Claims He ‘Killed’ Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko recently revealed that he will be returning to the world of MMA. Fabricio Werdum is one of the fighters who has started actively calling out Fedor for a fight against him. It seems the trend of legendary people returning to a sport is not just limited to the world of professional wrestling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy