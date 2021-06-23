Michael Bisping’s Son Callum Interested in Professional MMA Fight Career

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes that superstar Conor McGregor could retire if he loses to Dustin Poirier in the trilogy at UFC 264. McGregor and Poirier meet in the main event of Saturday’s blockbuster UFC 264 pay-per-view card. The two archrivals are 1-1 all-time in their two-fight series, so the third fight this weekend will settle the question once and for all of who the better fighter is. It’s a big fight with big stakes, as the winner of the bout will more than likely be next in line to fight the new UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. With so much riding on the line, this is a very important fight for both men in their UFC careers. And if you ask one of the UFC’s top analysts in Bisping, there is a chance this could be the last time we see McGregor fight.