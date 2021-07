Raising more than $230,000 for Veterans and first responders in eight years in a nonprofit organization that is 100 percent volunteer-based is an amazing accomplishment in and of itself, but Top Cop isn’t even close to slowing down – if anything, they are more motivated and extremely excited to hold their ninth annual Top Cop Challenge, the Veteran and First Responder Benefit on Saturday, August 28, 2021, featuring an amazing dinner, raffle, auction and entertainment at Amador County Fairgrounds at Pokerville Hall in Plymouth.