Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL player Nate Ebner withdraws from Olympic rugby sevens contention due to injury

By Reuters
ESPN
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Nate Ebner won't get to compete at the Tokyo Olympics between NFL seasons after withdrawing from contention for the U.S. rugby sevens squad because of injury. The 32-year-old Ebner said he had surgery after playing for the New York Giants in the 2020 NFL season and...

www.espn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Sevens#American Football#Olympic Rugby#The New York Giants#The New England Patriots#The U S Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Olympic Games
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Rugby
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Football
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Nate Ebner will not be on U.S. Olympic men’s rugby team in Tokyo

NFL safety Nate Ebner withdrew from consideration for the U.S. Olympic men’s rugby team, citing an injury that required surgery. “It pains me to announce my withdrawal from competing for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics with the USA Men’s Sevens,” Ebner said in a press release. “The time tables did not align with trials for the Games.”
NFLNew York Post

Nate Ebner likely to re-sign with Giants soon after ending Olympics quest

Nate Ebner withdrew Tuesday from competing for a spot on the USA Rugby team, a move that prevents him from going to the Tokyo Olympics and should hasten the safety’s opportunity to return to the Giants. Technically, Ebner is a free agent, as the Giants did not re-sign the special...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Giant Nate Ebner withdraws bid compete at the Tokyo Olympics

Former New York Giants safety and special teams ace Nate Ebner had aspirations to represent the United States on the world stage. Ebner, also known as a world-class rugby player, was competing for a place on the USA Men’s rugby team. Unfortunately, Ebner released a statement Tuesday announcing his withdrawal...
NFLBig Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag: 2011 Super Bowl, Nate Ebner, more

It is that time again. Grab your coffee and let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag anbd see what New York Giants questions we can answer this week. Barry Denkensohn asks: I am perplexed about Nate Ebner. I understand Coach Judge’s view of Ebner as a very good special teams player, but I feel that he has let his loyalty to a former Patriots player go too far. I watched a lot of games last year and don’t see that Ebner does anything that valuable on special teams. He doesn’t make many tackles, he’s never blocked a field goal attempt or blocked a punt. And worst of all, he does not play a lick on the field as a safety. The only thing it appears that lends himself to Judge is his leadership in the locker room. But leadership can only go so far. I believe that Ebner may take a roster spot from a much better player who could play special teams and also compete for a position on the roster. Cody Core was a very good special teams player, but he also played WR and filled in when needed. Ebner does play a lick on the field as a safety. I think that Judge needs to move on from Ebner and allow another player to play special teams and compete for a position. Gary Brightwell comes to mind as someone who wants to play special teams and compete for a RB position, which makes him more valuable than Ebner.
NFLFox News

Andy Reid look-alike makes appearance at Royals game, stuns fans

Did Andy Reid trade in his Kansas City Chiefs’ red and yellow for royal blue?. That was the question social media was pondering Friday night as the NFL head coach’s doppelganger appeared to be behind home plate at Kauffman Stadium as the Kansas City Royals were taking on the Boston Red Sox.
SportsRadar Online.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Claps Back At Olympic Runner Gabby Thomas After She Expressed Disappointment In Fans Boycotting Games

Sha’Carri Richardson might be out of the Olympics, but she's taking no prisoners. The 21-year-old sprinter -- who was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana -- is taking aim at Olympic runner Gabby Thomas after she expressed disappointment in fans who said they planned to boycott the games in support of Sha'Carri.
Vermont Statenbcboston.com

Rugby Player From Vt. Aims to Win Gold at Tokyo Olympics

A woman from Vermont’s largest city will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, which start July 23. “I think we have built a great team—a really strong team that has a chance to medal and to get that gold,” Ilona Maher of Burlington said of the U.S. Women’s Rugby Team.
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons withdraws from Olympics to focus on ‘development’

Ben Simmons’ awful playoff performance for the Philadelphia 76ers seems to have led directly to his withdrawal from Australia's Olympic basketball team. Basketball Australia confirmed Monday that Simmons had notified the team of his intention to withdraw from the Olympic squad. Coach Brian Goorjian said Simmons wanted to focus on “individual skill development,” and Team Australia was supportive of the decision.
UFCchatsports.com

Kevin Lee Withdraws from Sean Brady Scrap at UFC 264 Due to Injury

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. A main card tilt on the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s upcoming pay-per-view event will have to wait a little longer to go down.
TennisCBS Sports

Wimbledon 2021: Simona Halep withdraws from tournament due to calf injury

Simona Halep, the defending champion in women's singles at Wimbledon, announced on Friday that she has withdrawn from this year's tournament due to an injury. Halep, the No. 3-ranked player in the world, attributed her withdrawal to a calf injury suffered last month at the Italian Open. Halep's withdrawal marks...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
Atlanta, GAatlantanews.net

Australian NBA star Simmons withdraws from Olympics

CANBERRA, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Australian basketball star Ben Simmons has withdrawn from the Olympics to work on skill development. Basketball Australia (BA) on Tuesday confirmed that Simmons, 24, will not play for the Boomers at the delayed Tokyo Games. It comes after Simmons faced criticism for his play during...
NFL49erswebzone.com

2021 NFL season: I can’t wait to watch these nine players returning from injury

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. We saw a lot of significant injuries early in the 2020 NFL campaign, sidelining numerous stars for the majority of last season. Adam Schein can't wait to watch them all again this fall, especially these nine individuals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy