Over 150 healthcare workers in Houston in Texas resigned or were fired over mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policy after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over it.Employees of the Houston Methodist hospital system had filed the lawsuit against the hospital’s April 2021 decision to require the vaccine for workers. But many employees were against it and filed a lawsuit against it comparing their situation to medical experiments performed on unwilling victims in Nazi concentration camps during World War II.On 12 June, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by 117 employees over the requirement. US District Judge Lynn Hughes called that...