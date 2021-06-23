Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 13:57:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys Thunderstorms This Evening in the Western Interior Thunderstorms will move over the interior of the Seward Peninsula, the Kobuk, Noatak and Selawik Valleys as well as the lower Koyukuk and middle Yukon Valleys this evening. These storms are capable of producing frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

alerts.weather.gov
Big Horn County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cody Foothills, North Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 17:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cody Foothills; North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southwest Big Horn Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HOT SPRINGS NORTHWESTERN WASHAKIE AND SOUTHEASTERN PARK COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 504 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles east of Meeteetse, moving southeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Hot Springs, northwestern Washakie and southeastern Park Counties.
Chatham County, GAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Chatham TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Savannah - Tybee Island - Ossabaw Island * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. - Some roads impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. - Isolated to scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Thursday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Complete preparations for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas, before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation of saltwater mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots farther inland near rivers and creeks. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions hazardous in places where surge water covers the road. - Minor to moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf possibly breaching dunes, mainly in normally vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding could prompt some rescues. - Rivers and tributaries could quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in normally vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places could experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans. - Isolated locations could experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - In isolated locations, tornadoes could damage trees, vehicles, boats and buildings, especially mobile homes and other poorly constructed structures. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://weather.gov/chs - https://ready.gov/hurricanes - https://www.chathamcountyga.gov
Pasco County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHERN SUMTER...NORTHEASTERN PASCO AND SOUTHEASTERN HERNANDO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for central and west central Florida.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Coastal Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 13:30:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Citrus HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Crystal River - Homosassa * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until late this afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/tbw
Lake County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lake A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY At 422 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lake Griffin, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Eustis, Emeralda, Lisbon, Mid Florida Lakes and Lake Yale. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Chatham County, GAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Chatham TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Savannah - Tybee Island - Ossabaw Island * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. - Some roads impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. - Isolated to scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Thursday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding could prompt some rescues. - Rivers and tributaries could quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in normally vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places could experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans. - Isolated locations could experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - In isolated locations, tornadoes could damage trees, vehicles, boats and buildings, especially mobile homes and other poorly constructed structures. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://weather.gov/chs - https://ready.gov/hurricanes - https://www.chathamcountyga.gov
Chautauqua County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 03:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chautauqua A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY At 333 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Westfield, or 13 miles southwest of Fredonia, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Westfield, Lakewood, Mayville, Long Point State Park, Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, Portland, Ripley, Stockton, Brocton, Cassadaga, Sinclairville, Bemus Point, Ripley Beach, Barcelona, Dewittville, Stedman Corners, Stow and Ellery Center. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 61 and 60. Interstate 86 between exits 7 and 10. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes.
Oswego County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oswego THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSWEGO COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Buffalo.
Suffolk County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northwest Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southwest Suffolk A STRONG GUST FRONT and then a LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SUFFOLK COUNTY At 635 PM EDT, radar indicated a strong gust front and then thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Montauk Point to near Peconic to near Commack. Movement was south at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mattituck around 645 PM EDT. Noyack around 650 PM EDT. Shinnecock Hills around 705 PM EDT. Southampton around 710 PM EDT.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Gilchrist; Western Alachua; Western Marion * At 502 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking an area of strong showers capable of funnel cloud formations over Sparr, or near Citra, moving northwest at 40 mph. * Funnel cloud formations possible. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Ocala, Fort McCoy, Citra, Lynne, Archer, University Of Florida, Sparr, Anthony and Silver Springs Shores. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for northern Florida.
Valley County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 12:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-06 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN VALLEY COUNTY UNTIL 1245 PM CDT At 1211 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Hartsuff State Park, or 8 miles northwest of Ord, moving east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ord around 1220 PM CDT.
Golden Valley County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 15:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Golden Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 349 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Ryegate, or 28 miles east of Harlowton, moving southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Franklin.
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN MORA COUNTIES At 231 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Mills, or 18 miles southeast of Springer, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mills. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Androscoggin County, MEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 21:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-06 21:16:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN KENNEBEC SOUTHEASTERN ANDROSCOGGIN...NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND AND NORTHWESTERN SAGADAHOC COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds greater than 40mph are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Hernando County, FLweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Coastal Hernando by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 08:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 16:30:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Hernando STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Hernando Beach - Bayport * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/tbw
Greeley County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-06 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Greeley; Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GREELEY AND NORTHEASTERN VALLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1238 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Ericson, or 9 miles northeast of Ord, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Valley and northwestern Greeley Counties.
Fayette County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Tuscaloosa, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Target Area: Fayette; Tuscaloosa; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WALKER...NORTH CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bankhead Lock And Dam, or 18 miles northeast of Holt, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oakman, Boley Springs, Bankhead Lock And Dam, Whitson, Wiley, The Wye, Windham Springs and Corona.
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Otsego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN OTSEGO...SOUTHEASTERN BROOME...NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE SOUTHEASTERN CHENANGO...NORTHERN SUSQUEHANNA...NORTHWESTERN WAYNE AND NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES At 333 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Jefferson to near Delhi to near New Milford, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Oneonta, Kirkwood, Conklin, Sidney, Walton, Delhi, Davenport, Sanford and Colchester. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Guadalupe County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Dilia, or 24 miles southeast of Las Vegas, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dilia, Anton Chico, Colonias and Tecolotito. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte; Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTTE AND SOUTHWESTERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 535 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Zeona, or 40 miles southeast of Buffalo, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Zeona. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH

