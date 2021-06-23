Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Max Scherzer Stares Down Joe Girardi, Phillies Manager Ejected Vs. Nationals

By Lauren Campbell
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Joe Girardi apparently wanted all the smoke Tuesday night. The Phillies manager was ejected during Philadelphia’s game against the Washington Nationals after challenging Max Scherzer as the pitcher walked back to the dugout staring him down. Let’s relive how we...

nesn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Washington Nationals#Fox Sports#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBThe Good Phight

Alec Bohm Is In The Eye of the Phillies' storm

A storm is brewing in South Philadelphia. This storm isn’t anything a meteorologist can predict — it can’t be found in the thunderclouds over Citizens Bank Park or in the wind that howls over the Delaware River. Just like tornadoes or hurricanes, this storm has a season, but it is not some natural phenomena — no, this storm is the internal turbulence that occurs within every member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization. It’s the unrelenting burden of expectation that comes with playing in Philadelphia — for a fanbase that expects greatness, but has been made caustic by years of disappointment. It’s the pressure, fear, and shame associated with playing the world’s cruelest sport, where all you do at the highest level is fail, time and time again. In the eye of this storm, mere inches away from being swept into its vortex, lie the future of the Phillies: Alec Bohm, Adam Haseley, and Scott Kingery.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Bryce Harper’s second-deck homer is a stunner (Video)

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper smacked a home run into the second deck at Citizens Bank Park against the San Diego Padres. Bryce Harper is a fan of the second deck in right field at Citizens Bank Park. Just a couple of days after blasting a home run into the upper level, he’s done it again.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Girardi explains why he wanted Max Scherzer checked

Joe Girardi sparked a great deal of drama during Tuesday night’s game between his Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals when he asked the umpiring crew to do a foreign substance check on Max Scherzer. After the game, the manager said he was simply trying to do what was best for his team.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Max Scherzer incident latest in Joe Girardi’s season of anger

It’s been an interesting 2021 season for Joe Girardi. The former Yankees manager, who was fired after the 2017 season because the team lacked “connectivity and communication,” has certainly made his feelings known this season with the Phillies. And those feelings are mostly anger. Girardi landed the Phillies job before...
MLBBleacher Report

Max Scherzer, Joe Girardi Fiasco Underscores Absurdity of MLB's Sticky Stuff Rules

It took all of two days for Major League Baseball's new ban on foreign substances to go from potential embarrassment to actual embarrassment. The ban had a smooth rollout Monday, with New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom notably serving as the first pitcher to be inspected for Spider Tack and other outlawed sticky stuff. Things hit a snag Tuesday, however, because Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi didn't think two checks was enough for Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer.
MLBsouthernminn.com

Miffed Max stares down Girardi over substance checks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A hairy situation clearly miffed Max. Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. “These are Manfred...
POTUSNew York Post

Nationals vs. Marlins prediction: Bet on Max Scherzer

“Hey Stitch. The Islanders left their home in the same condition Hunter Biden did in his last residence. With beer cans littering the floor.” — Joe, a Rangers fan in Garden City. The red hot Nationals were cooled off by the Marlins on Friday night. Max “you want me to...
MLBNBC Washington

Tyler Glasnow: Joe Girardi Out of Line in Checking Max Scherzer for Substances

Tyler Glasnow: Girardi out of line in checking Scherzer for substances originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Tampa Bay ace Tyler Glasnow is the latest pitcher to lend support to Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, saying on a recent podcast that Phillies manager Joe Girardi was out of line in checking the Nationals ace for foreign substances mid-inning earlier this week.
MLBThe Good Phight

Jake the baked: Phillies 15, Cubs 10

There were a couple of contrasting trends heading into Tuesday night’s game between the Phillies and Cubs:. Fortunately for the Phillies, the Cubs appear to be caught in some sort of brutal death spiral, and former teammate Jake Arrieta appears to be completely washed up. The Phillies’ hitters jumped on Arrieta and the rest of the Cubs’ pitchers early and often, resulting in their second straight game of double-digit scoring. That was enough to send the Cubs to their eleventh straight loss, this time by a score of 15-10.
MLBTrentonian

Phillies Notebook: When it rains, it pours in ninth for Andrew McCutchen, Phillies

PHILADEPHIA — The positives, from a Phillies perspective, in the ninth inning Sunday:. 1. At least there was no rain delay. 2. Andrew Knapp warms up quickly. Any game that finishes with Knapp on the mound generally isn’t one to be remembered. Had Sunday’s 11-1 loss to the San Diego Padres merely been such a mess, that would’ve been regrettable if acceptable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy