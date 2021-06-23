Houston Rockets: 3 ways to best use No. 2 overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft
The Houston Rockets didn’t win the NBA Draft lottery so who should the team draft with the No. 2 pick or should they trade it for a star?. Despite having the worst record in the NBA, the Houston Rockets didn’t win the NBA Draft lottery and the No. 1 pick. That means the Rockets will not be in a position to draft Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham who will only work out for the Detroit Pistons, owners of the No. 1 pick.fansided.com