Martron – Vibe

Martron (real name Marlon Nigro) was born in New York and showed signs at a very young age that his love for music was boundless. Growing up a classically trained musician, it wasn't until early in his senior year of high school that he discovered his fondness for electronic music. The rising producer and DJ recently released his new single “Vibe” and it is exactly that — quite the vibe. The single features a balance of smooth trap on the percussion end while chopping up a vocal sample that gives the experience a certain edge and weight. While the first drop embraces a trap-style structure that the drumwork gives an impression of from the start, the second drop showcases a more multi-genre, technical feature. The more I listen to this one the more ready I am to hear new music by Martron. Check out “Vibe” below now and keep him on your radar!