Watch Now: Return To Vermont: Celebrating the Birthplace of Snowboarding

For this Northeast-based group of snowboarders, the East Coast grit is what makes them the best at their craft. Join X-Games Gold Medalist Zeb Powell, Maggie Leon and Miles Fallon on a journey through the birthplace of sliding sideways on snow. Follow the crew as they showcase and show off their favorite features at resort stops and off-the-beaten-path stops along Vermont’s Highway 100, including Killington, Suicide Six, and the famous Rochester Rope Tow during the 2021 Red Bull Slide In Tour. These character-building conditions and a certain swagger that exists both on and off the mountain are the foundational characteristics that helped build the snowboarders that this group has become.