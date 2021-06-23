Sweet Tooth Creator Jeff Lemire Wishes He Had the Show's Original Characters in the Comics

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy's breakout film was 2015's The Witch, as she would go on to join a number of other genre projects before earning immense praise for her Netflix series The Queen's Gambit, but she recently revealed that she was "devastated" by watching her own performance and her follow-up projects nearly saw her quit acting entirely. Despite also earning acclaim for her performance in M. Night Shyamalan's Split, she was apprehensive about taking on the title role in Emma., though she admitted that filming that project, along with Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho and Queen's Gambit in almost immediately succession, forced her to reevaluate her career and made her realize she needed more time off in between projects.