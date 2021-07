The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) submitted comments today to the U.S. Department of Education urging it to proceed with strong equity-centric student loan regulations to help borrowers struggling with their student loan debt. The letter outlined ways in which borrowers of color disproportionately struggle with their student loans and called for standardized consumer protections while highlighting the need for continued state and federal partnerships. This comes after the Department of Education requested comments from stakeholders for consideration as it establishes rulemaking committees on topics in higher education, including the improvement of student loan repayment outcomes.