The difference is obvious to those willing to eat the pickleweed. In the south part of Pacheco Marsh, it’s dry and salty — the latter from when it was still subject to the tide of Suisun Bay, said Paul Detjens, a senior civil engineer from the Contra Costa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. “This pickleweed is looking pretty crunchy,” Detjens said. “The last time this area had significant water was summer of 2017, when we came out of the last drought.