Could increased city development in Madison County mean less parks?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Without strict boundaries, Madison County could become a concrete jungle. As roads widen and construction continues, we can't forget about mother nature. Little Rock Canyon National Preserve Park Ranger Matt Switzer said he doesn't think legislation will solve the problem of saving our green spaces. One of the most important things we should focus on is, making sure our parks are taken care of when we visit them.www.rocketcitynow.com