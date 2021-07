(Franklin, LA) - The City of Franklin received a Community Development Block Grant totaling $1,000,000 of CARES Act funding from the State of Louisiana made possible through Congressional Legislation on a first come, first serve basis. This award is to be utilized at both the McKerall-O’Niell and Broussard-Harris Community Centers to replace the old HVAC systems in an effort to help reduce the possibility of any airborne infectious disease. This will also include ventilation and ultraviolet technology throughout each office, storage room, bathroom and kitchen in both centers.