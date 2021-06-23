Cancel
North Platte, NE

Another Sizzler Wednesday

By Justin Fanfarilli
knopnews2.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wednesday of last week we were sizzling in 103 degree heat and this week won’t be too much different. Temperatures will respond to an upper level ridge of high pressure building into the the region, with afternoon highs projected into the upper 90s and lower 100s across Western Nebraska. A Heat Advisory will be in effect Wednesday afternoon from southwest to north central parts of the state including North Platte, Lexington and Broken Bow for ‘feels like’ temperatures ranging from 100 to 105...hot enough to produce heat stress or illness for those sensitive to the heat.

www.knopnews2.com
#Sizzler#Heat Stress#Thunderstorms#Western Nebraska#Heat Advisory
