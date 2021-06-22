Cancel
NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Wild Stat About Referee For Game 2

The Phoenix Suns have a 1-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers after winning Sunday’s game 120-114.

Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard did not play in the game, and both are also out for Game 2 (see Tweet from Bleacher Report below).

Even though Paul is not playing, there is a very interesting stat about one of Game 2’s referees Scott Foster and Paul.

The last 11 playoff games that Paul has played in with Foster as an official; Paul’s teams are 0-11.

Tweets about the stat can be seen below.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

  PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach.
  PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round.
  PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
