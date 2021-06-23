Cancel
Thailand reports new daily record of 51 COVID-19 deaths

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

BANGKOK, June 23 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Wednesday a new daily record of 51 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing total deaths to 1,744 since the pandemic started last year.

The country, grappling with its third and most deadly outbreak, also reported 3,174 new infections, bringing total confirmed cases to 228,539. More than 85% of new cases and deaths came after April this year. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

