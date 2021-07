Dependent on how many picks we end up with on July 29, 2021, we can check out a few more from the list of additional names below. Some of them have been invited to the NBA Draft Combine, held from yesterday, June 21st to June 27th in Chicago. Thoughts are beginning on a list of UDFA’s who the Laker’s can bring in for tryouts and perhaps further time at Las Vegas Summer League, training camp and our G League team.