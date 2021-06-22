Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Japan to consider tighter rules on foreign owners of domestic firms -Yomiuri

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIM5q_0acY6Iv000

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Japanese government is looking at tightening regulations on foreign funds that hold stakes in domestic firms with important technology in areas such as nuclear power and defence, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The new rules will aim to prevent overseas funds and companies from slapping demands on Japanese companies that may weaken their competitive edge or lead to the leaking of technological expertise, the paper said, without citing sources.

The question over just how far the government has the right to intervene in shareholder matters has been in focus since an independent investigation found Toshiba Corp management colluded with the trade ministry to pressure foreign investors.

In the wake of the probe, Japan’s trade minister said it is normal for government to deal with individual companies when matters of national security are at stake and the policies the trade ministry implemented were “natural”.

The government plans to come up with specific measures by the end of this year, the paper said.

A trade ministry official denied the report, saying they were not considering tightening regulations. The finance ministry was not immediately available to comment.

The Yomiuri said new rules could require foreign funds that break the new rules to sell their holdings of the Japanese firms.

With the new rules, the government would support the retention and development of technology deemed important even after foreign funds have already made their investment, it added.

Any new measures would follow tighter foreign ownership rules on hundreds of firms designated as having operations core to national security that took effect in May last year.

Foreign investors buying a stake of 1% or more in such core firms have since faced pre-screening in principle, compared with the previous threshold of 10%.

The sectors selected as crucial to national security include areas such as oil, railways, utilities, arms, space, nuclear power, aviation, telecoms and cybersecurity.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Ownership#Tokyo#Japanese#Yomiuri#Toshiba Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

China’s Central Bank sends another warning to companies against assisting crypto-related businesses

China’s central bank told a Beijing-based software firm on Tuesday to shut down over suspected involvement in cryptocurrency transactions, and has warned companies against assisting crypto-related businesses.The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement that financial and payment institutions are banned from providing operating venues or commercial promotions to cryptocurrencies after ordering the closure of the software company Beijing Qudao Cultural Development.The move was necessary “to prevent and control the risk of speculation in virtual currency transactions, and protect the safety of the public’s assets,” according to the central bank.In the statement, the PBoC warned firms “not to...
Asia104.1 WIKY

Japan appoints fiscal hawk Yano as finance ministry’s top bureaucrat

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has appointed fiscal hawk Koji Yano, known for his close ties with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, as administrative vice minister at the Ministry of Finance – the ministry’s top bureaucrat. The appointment of Yano, currently the finance ministry’s budget bureau chief tasked with compiling state budgets,...
EconomyWashington Post

China’s Overseas IPOs

The world’s biggest population is more active online than ever, and foreign investors naturally want a piece of the action. A little problem: Chinese law restricts foreign investment in internet companies (along with banking, mining and private education). Not to worry — where there’s a will, there’s a way, in this case an exotic corporate structure that magically turns a Chinese company into a foreign one with shares that overseas investors can buy. And they have. Chinese firms have raised about $76 billion through first-time share sales in the U.S. over the past decade, including $4.4 billion in June by ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. It’s a risky business, though, because nobody knows whether the Chinese government considers these structures legal. They may soon find out, however, as China looks to tighten overseas listing rules.
Economyai-cio.com

Japan’s GPIF Finds Portfolio Firms Proactive on ESG Disclosure

Japan’s $1.7 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) has reported that a survey it recently conducted shows its portfolio companies are proactively working on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) information disclosure. The findings came from the pension giant’s sixth annual survey of listed companies that aims to evaluate the ESG...
Worldalbuquerquenews.net

Russia's sovereign wealth fund cuts US dollar reserves to ZERO

Russia has eliminated US currency from its National Wealth Fund while boosting the share of the euro, the Chinese yuan and gold, the country's Finance Ministry announced on Tuesday. The proportion of US dollars in the fund was reduced from 35% to zero, while the share of the British pound...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japan's SoftBank hires NBCUniversal exec as global communications head

July 7 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp has hired Mark Kornblau, a NBCUniversal executive and former communications director in the Obama administration, to head its global communications team, the Japanese conglomerate said on Wednesday. Kornblau will fill in the position left vacant by Gary Ginsberg, who resigned in December last...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. SEC to consider new 'sustainable' fund criteria, data disclosure rules

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler said on Wednesday he has asked the regulator’s staff to consider rules that would require self-proclaimed “sustainable” fund managers to disclose the criteria and underlying data used to support the label. There are growing fears that...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

With an Eye on Elections, Japan's Ruling Party Considers Cash Payouts in Stimulus Plan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will consider a one-off cash payout of 100,000 yen ($901.55) to its low-income citizens to ease growing social disparity caused by the coronavirus pandemic, public broadcaster NHK quoted the country's ruling party policy chief as saying. Hakubun Shimomura, the Liberal Democratic Party's policy research council chief,...
Economy95.5 FM WIFC

China central bank office closes software maker over cryptocurrency trading

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Beijing office of China’s central bank said on Tuesday it had ordered the shutdown of a Beijing-based software maker over its suspected involvement in cryptocurrency trading. Authorities ordered Beijing Qudao Cultural Development Co Ltd to suspend operations, and its website had been deactivated, the Beijing financial...
China985theriver.com

Japan’s Aso: peaceful solution desirable for any Taiwan contingency

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s deputy prime minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that any contingency over Taiwan should be resolved through dialogue, when asked about his earlier remarks that Japan, along with the United States, would defend Taiwan in case of crisis. “We are closely monitoring the situation,” Aso, who...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japan's SMFG to buy 74.9% stake in Fullerton India for $2 bln

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T), Japan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it would buy a 74.9% stake in Fullerton India for $2 billion, marking the first major foray by a Japanese bank into India during recent times. Given a slow-growing domestic market,...
Chinabitcoin.com

Japanese Ruling Party Official Says Digital Yen Clarity Will Be Revealed in 2022

While the U.S. ramps up discussions of a digital dollar and China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) draws near, Japan’s CBDC, otherwise known as the digital yen, is getting closer to its realization as well. Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party member, Hideki Murai, explained in a recent interview this week that more clarity on the digital yen would be revealed next year.
Economywsau.com

G20 to back global corporate tax deal, says French finance minister

PARIS (Reuters) – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday his G20 counterparts are poised to give political endorsement of a proposed overhaul of how multinational companies are taxed during a meeting this week. Last week, 130 countries backed the biggest changes to cross-border corporate tax in more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy