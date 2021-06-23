Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Greene, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Greene; Webster Strong Thunderstorm with Gusty Winds At 850 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Gowrie, or 15 miles northeast of Jefferson, moving southeast at 40 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boone, Ogden, Boone Speedway, Harcourt, Boxholm, Pilot Mound, Fraser, Beaver and Boone Municipal Airport.alerts.weather.gov