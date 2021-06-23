Cancel
Number One Contender's Bout For NXT Women's Tag Titles, Mixed Tag Match Set For 6/29 NXT

By Jeremy Lambert
Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell will know their next challengers next Tuesday. NXT announced Io Shirai & Zoey Stark will face Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai and Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart in a women's tag team triple threat match for the June 29 episode of NXT. The winning team will be the number one contender's for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, which are currently held by LeRae & Hartwell.

