College football recruiting season is in full swing with official visits for the 2022 class starting earlier this month. McQueen High's Ashton Hayes committed to Nebraska after his official visit to Lincoln. Hayes is one of the highest-ranked football prospects in Northern Nevada history. Since Scout.com (now 247Sports) was founded at the turn of the century, 28 local players have received a recruiting grade of at least 0.8000 (out of 1.000). Here is the list of the top-28 football recruits in Northern Nevada high school history, with their recruiting grade, per 247Sports.