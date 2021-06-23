Cancel
Bridesmaid for hire – How one woman turned being a bridesmaid into a business

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 14 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNN) — You know the saying, always the bridesmaid, never the bride.

Well, one bridesmaid turned that stigma into a business.

Jen Glantz, CEO of Bridesmaid for Hire, is a professional bridesmaid. She can hire your whole wedding party.

Glantz launched her business in 2014.

“All of my friends in my early twenties got engaged and I was always the bridesmaid,” Glantz explained. “And that is when I started to realize that there is nobody in the $72 billion wedding industry whose job it is to be there for the people getting married.”

People will pay well for the perfect wedding experience.

“I often go to bachelorette parties, engagement parties, bridal showers, and that package starts at around $2,000,” Glantz said. “And I also do maid of honor speech writing for those that need a professional to write their toast.”

You might be wondering what kind of client hires Glantz. She said it’s not a sad situation like you might see in the movies.

“It’s one in four people out there do not have a best friend, which is something that happens to people in their life,” Glantz said. “You know, we grow away from friends, both location-wise and also emotionally. Sometimes we throw ourselves so much into our career that we grow apart from people. Other times we just haven’t made a recent connection with anyone.”

This bridesmaid will keep your secret.

“Part of my job is to keep it a complete secret, to have a fake name, a fake backstory, and sometimes even change how I look,” Glantz said

