VERIFY: Yes, DC residents pay the highest amount in federal taxes per capita

I wanted to take a moment to share some of the reasons I voted against this year’s final tax bill. The tax bill agreement contains a lot of reasons for Minnesotans to be happy. Among other things, the bill provides full tax relief for Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses and full relief for pandemic unemployment benefits. These are two important provisions that I have supported all year. I’m glad they will become law and that Minnesotans will save money. The bill provides important relief for contractors, front-line workers, and small businesses. It makes it easier for communities to construct new fire stations. It supports northern counties who were going to be on the hook for huge tax bills due to Dept. of Revenue overbilling practices against a company. Those are all good things.