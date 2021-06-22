Cancel
Politics

VERIFY: Yes, DC residents pay the highest amount in federal taxes per capita

WUSA
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe VERIFY Team looked into claims from Statehood advocates about DC Residents paying the highest federal taxes per capita. This is true.

www.wusa9.com
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

New Jersey Has The Highest Effective Property Tax Rate in the Nation

Ridgewood NJ, according to the Tax Foundation , in calendar year 2019 (the most recent data available), New Jersey had the highest effective rate on owner-occupied property at 2.13 percent, followed by Illinois (1.97 percent) and New Hampshire (1.89 percent). Hawaii was at the other end of the spectrum with the lowest effective rate of 0.31 percent, followed closely by Alabama (0.37 percent) and Louisiana and Wyoming (both at 0.51 percent).
Politicsmichiganradio.org

Expanded Child Tax Credit payments start July 15

Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow wants to remind people living below the poverty line that they qualify for an expanded federal child tax credit. Families with children and earning up to $150,000 qualify for the monthly payment starting July 15. Parents with children under age 6 are eligible for up...
Businessyieldpro.com

The hidden tax moves in on residents

Proponents of big government spending have desperately argued that mounting price inflation is just temporary. But multiple alarming inflation metrics came out for April and May, and examples of rising prices are clear to see from big-box retail stores to the real estate market. Now, yet another metric has come...
Income TaxMorganton News Herald

Issues in today's tax rate debate?

Tax policy is always a controversial issue, and we’re about to have another round of debate over taxes. At the national level, there are proposals to increase a variety of tax rates. Here in North Carolina, the discussion is about the opposite idea — to reduce some tax rates. In today’s column I’ll focus on the North Carolina tax rate debate.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to raise federal firefighter pay to $15 per hour

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will raise pay for federal firefighters to at least $15 per hour as part of a broader strategy to respond to wildfires. A senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday that the raise will come through bonuses in 2021 so that the pay for firefighters rises to the equivalent of $15 per hour.
TrafficClarkCountyToday

Opinion: Drivers may soon pay even more in federal taxes for transit

Mariya Frost, of the Washington Policy Center, discusses the upcoming vote in Congress on the INVEST in America Act. This opinion piece was produced and first published by the Washington Policy Center. It is published here with the permission of and full attribution to the Washington Policy Center. Mariya Frost.
Politicsthetrumantribune.com

Tax Bill Provides for Refunds

On July 1, the Minnesota Legislature passed and Gov. Tim Walz signed a 2021 tax bill. The bill includes tax changes related to unemployment compensation, Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness and other retroactive provisions affecting tax years 2018 through 2020. Preparations for these tax law changes have been underway for...
PoliticsWest Side Journal

Governor, Legislature remove PAC contribution limits for political campaigns

Gov. John Bel Edwards approved a new law last week that will make it easier for special interest groups to give unlimited amounts of money to political candidates running for office in Louisiana. The governor and state lawmakers removed the current caps on donations from political action committees over the...
Hawaii StateBEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Accommodation Tax To Become Highest in US

Hawaii’s legislature just made big changes to taxes impacting visitors. As a result, the state will soon have the highest combined accommodation tax in the US. HB862 tax bill enacted through an override. The legislature moved on both accommodation taxes and on funding for the troubled Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA)....
POTUSWashington Post

Progressives want Democrats to lean into the fight over taxes. They have a point.

In our big debates over President Biden’s infrastructure and jobs package, you often hear Democrats discuss corporate tax hikes as merely a means to “pay for” the big public expenditures they’re seeking. Raising corporate taxes is often something that Democrats back into defending almost apologetically. What you hear less often...
Personal Financecrowrivermedia.com

LETTER: Newman explains 'no' vote on tax bill

I wanted to take a moment to share some of the reasons I voted against this year’s final tax bill. The tax bill agreement contains a lot of reasons for Minnesotans to be happy. Among other things, the bill provides full tax relief for Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses and full relief for pandemic unemployment benefits. These are two important provisions that I have supported all year. I’m glad they will become law and that Minnesotans will save money. The bill provides important relief for contractors, front-line workers, and small businesses. It makes it easier for communities to construct new fire stations. It supports northern counties who were going to be on the hook for huge tax bills due to Dept. of Revenue overbilling practices against a company. Those are all good things.
Hawaii StateMiddletown Press

Hawaii lawmakers override Ige's veto of tourism funding bill

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers Tuesday overrode Gov. David Ige's veto of a bill that overhauls how the state funds the Hawaii Tourism Authority and allocates tourism tax revenue to the counties. The bill would stop funding the tourism agency with money raised by the transient accommodations tax on hotel...

