Finecut Adds 8K ‘Guimoon’ for Cannes Pre-Market Launch

Wolf Creek is definitely in the realm of indie-horror properties, but for being a niche title, it looks like there's still some steam left in the franchise after all. First reported by Variety, we learned that Altitude Film Sales has acquired worldwide sales rights (with the exception of Australia and New Zealand) and plans to introduce the film to potential buyers at the Virtual Cannes Market this coming weekend. John Jarratt will reprise his role of Mick Taylor, and creatively, the film will see Rachele Wiggins directing an original screenplay penned by Duncan Samarasinghe.