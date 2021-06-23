Cancel
Finecut Adds 8K ‘Guimoon’ for Cannes Pre-Market Launch

By Patrick Frater
Variety
 14 days ago
Leading Korean film sales company Finecut has added mystery-horror movie “Guimoon” to its pre-Cannes and Cannes Market slates. The film was specially shot in order to be released in ScreenX and 4DX special versions, as well as conventional 2D presentations. Now in post-production, after lensing in 8K, the film is...

variety.com
