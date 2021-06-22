Playground equipment stolen from Mildmay property

Johnson County Parks and Recreation seeks help regarding theft of playground equipment. While no crime is particularly easy to deal with, this one is going to affect children. The evening of June 17, unknown individual(s) damaged and stole key features of the Big Bull Creek playground, according to a social media post made by the county parks department. A unique rope swing was stolen along with a large toy box. In addition, another toy box and the xylophone damaged. According to the Johnson County Parks Department post, there were other features stolen or damaged. It is going to take time for JCPRD staff to repair and replace everything involved in this incident. JCPRD asks that anyone with information to please call 913-782-0720. Photo courtesy of JCPRD.