Playground equipment stolen from Mildmay property

By Denis Langlois
wiartonecho.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Bruce OPP is investigating after two 500-pound playground structures were stolen from a property in Mildmay. Police received a report of the theft at about 10 a.m. on June 11. The large red, grey and blue structures, valued at a combined $2,500, were being stored on a Vincent Street property.

