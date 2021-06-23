Seminole County Public Schools repeals mandatory face-covering policy

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools on Tuesday voted to repeal its mandatory face-covering policy effective immediately.

The decision was made during the School Board meeting.

Students, teachers and staff who would like to continue wearing appropriate face coverings can do so, the board said.

Both the district and School Board will continue monitoring best practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and governmental health agencies, and will adjust and adapt protocols as needed.

©2021 Cox Media Group