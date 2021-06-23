$50,000 donated to youth leadership program
In recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day, Bruce Power’s supplier partners have donated $50,000 to the Saugeen Ojibway Nation’s Youth Leaders in Training Program. The program helps youth 14 to 25 develop leadership skills like self-confidence, effective communication, creative planning, and conducting workshops and events. It fosters young people to become leaders, and develop programs for their peers to become more engaged with their community and take part in physical activities, said David Abbott, Bruce Power’s Director of Indigenous Relations and Business Partnerships.www.wiartonecho.com