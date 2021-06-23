$50,000 donated to youth leadership program

YOUNGSTOWN — The Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation has donated $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley to support senior and childhood hunger programs. The donation is part of Enterprise’s Fill Your Tank program, which launched in October 2016 to address food insecurity around the globe. Over 10 years, the Fill Your Tank program will distribute $115 million to food banks and charities throughout North America and Europe, in addition to smaller local food banks and pantries in communities served by Enterprise.