Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears Only Team Saying Rookie QB Can't Start

By Gene Chamberlain
Posted by 
BearDigest
BearDigest
 14 days ago

Bears fans may not have noticed it much while monitoring minicamp and OTAs and everything associated with them.

A head coach who always tries to give the impression he's a bit more willing to take risks and be bold is looking pretty stodgy these days.

That would be Matt Nagy.

His conservatism exists in the form of this plan to sit Justin Fields indefinitely. He said during minicamp that Fields would not have the chance to win the starting spot for opening day.

Look around the league, and Nagy seems downright prudish compared to other coaches.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is definitely one of those.

Shanahan said the 49ers' third pick of the draft, Trey Lance, cannot be ruled out as his starter ahead of Jimmy Garoppolo for the first game.

"I definitely see it as Jimmy is the starter, but if Trey is ready to compete, I have no problem with it," he said via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.

Then, in direct contrast to the approach the Bears are taking, Shanahan said:

"I don't sit there and say 'Hey no, we're not playing a rookie quarterback, we have to rest him the first year.' I don't really make any decisions like that until I actually have an opinion on it, and that'll take to how I see him in camp."

Of all people, Bill Belichick hasn't even come out and said there is no chance Mac Jones starts the opener.

There has been speculation Cam Newton starts with Jones backing him up, that someone else is backup behind Newton and Jones is initially a third-stringer.

However, the Patriots and Belichick do not differentiate now between players and will not announce their starter for the opener even if it's expected to be Newton.

"I think all the quarterbacks are working hard and again, it's this starting over process for everybody," Belichick said when asked about Mac Jones. "So, some of them (QBs) have been here, some of them haven't, they've had various levels of opportunity to work in our offense but really, we're starting everybody at the same point like we always do this time of year.

"So, Mac dove into the playbook and continues to do that and like everybody out there, we all have a lot of things we got to work on and that includes everybody and so that's what he's doing. That's what everybody's doing."

To back that up, Belichick actually gave Jones more snaps during some of the 11-on-11, 11-on-7 and 7-on-7 later in minicamp than expected starter Cam Newton had.

Of course, everyone expects Trevor Lawrence to start opening day for Jacksonville but no one has even said this is the case and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer even went out of his way not to commit to it.

The Jets are almost all in on starting Zach Wilson, but stopped just short of saying this.

"Zach loves ball, that's one thing I've learned," Jets coach Robert Saleh told New York media. "He's unflappable in the sense that he doesn't care whether (it) went good or bad.

"He wants to know why it went good or bad. He wants to learn from it. He's wired exactly the way you want all players to be wired. Now it's a matter of getting as many reps as possible."

The Jets really don't have a backup capable of starting ahead of Wilson, anyway.

So while coaches try to play it coy, it does appear two of the quarterbacks drafted in Round 1 should get the start on opening day. There is a chance two others still could also start. At least there is a possibility and it helps build fan interest.

There is only one of the five quarterbacks who has been told he will not have the chance to start.

That's Justin Fields.

Matt Nagy announced this during minicamp and won't change unless they need to go to the backup in an injury situation.

"Like, we have this plan and we know where it's at," Nagy said. "We know how we want to do it and what we want to do. And ultimately as long as we understand that then I just again, respectfully, hope that everyone else can appreciate that."

It's the kind of thing fans definitely don't like to hear. A franchise starved for a quarterback for so long has someone who could be the answer to their prayers fall right into their laps, and then they sit him.

There is real logic to Nagy's move, but not much at all when it comes to announcing it in June.

Making this decision apparent while other teams in similar situations at least are keeping open minds—or acting like it—can only invite trouble or heat for Nagy from a huge cross section of fans.

It also can lead to people thinking Fields is behind in his development or not the player the Bears believed, which are entirely untrue. In general, people are suspicious and announcing Fields can't be opening-day starter now only provides room for silly rumors to take root. Really, what do they think people will believe when their quarterback is the only one of five taken in the first round who has been ruled out of being opening-day starter in June?

Nagy should have smiled, said he likes the way Fields is competing and they will go day to day. Then at training camp they announce the starter.

The approach they have taken is going to make it a really hard sell if more than two of those other first-round picks get opening-day starts.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
592
Followers
303
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Jets#American Football#The Athletic#Newton#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who had the better deep ball? Bears' Matt Nagy vs. 49ers' Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has gone viral after a video surfaced of him showing off his throwing arm to former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley on July 4. Shanahan was seen throwing from one rooftop to another across the street with some good accuracy, which even left some fans wondering if Shanahan could serve as the team’s quarterback if No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance doesn’t pan out.
NFL247Sports

Report: New England Patriots sign QB Mac Jones to rookie contract

It is now official. On Tuesday, the New England Patriots signed their first round pick, quarterback Mac Jones, to his rookie contract according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. He is the latest rookie quarterback to sign his contract ahead of the 2021 season, following Trevor Lawrence this weekend. Jones...
NFLBoston Herald

Patriots sign rookie QB Mac Jones to 4-year deal with fifth-year team option

The Patriots have signed rookie quarterback Mac Jones, the team announced Tuesday. The deal is a 4-year, $15.6 million pact with a standard fifth-year team option built into all first-round rookie contracts, according to ESPN. The Pats took Jones with the 15th overall pick in last April’s draft. He was the fifth quarterback selected, after leading Alabama to a national championship and setting the NCAA record for completion percentage at 77.4% over his only season as a college starter.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2021 Projections for the Bears’ Justin Fields

In a league where the offense takes the headlines every day of the week and twice on Sundays, the NFL experienced a huge intake of rookie quarterbacks entering through this year’s draft, and Ohio State’s Justin Fields is the biggest wildcard to come out of it. With the Chicago Bears looking to try and salvage some sort of playoff relevancy for incumbent head coach Matt Nagy, this rests on the shoulders of Fields and what he can do with a middle-of-the-road offensive unit.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Where are They Now: Ryan Pace’s first-round draft picks

The Chicago Bears have seen a transformation from the end of the 2020 season to the start of the 2021 season. Despite making the playoffs (barely) with an 8-8 record, fans wanted to see one or both of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy fired. I was always on record of thinking if Matt Nagy was to be retained, Ryan Pace should be too. Although, shipping them both out would have been okay as well.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Are Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

With reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers continuing his hiatus from the Green Bay Packers’ facility, the team has continued to look for depth at the quarterback position. Second-year quarterback Jordan Love is getting the majority of first-team reps with Rodgers gone. The former first-round pick has had mixed reviews,...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Titans’ Julio Jones has chilling warning for the rest of the NFL

New Tennessee Titans star wide receiver Julio Jones looked to be in terrific shape during Thursday’s practice, and he had a message for his doubters. Jones played just nine games with the Atlanta Falcons last season due to a hamstring injury that hampered him throughout the season. The two-time All-Pro said Thursday he believes he rushed back from the initial injury, but also said he is feeling healthier than ever.
NFLFox News

Andy Reid look-alike makes appearance at Royals game, stuns fans

Did Andy Reid trade in his Kansas City Chiefs’ red and yellow for royal blue?. That was the question social media was pondering Friday night as the NFL head coach’s doppelganger appeared to be behind home plate at Kauffman Stadium as the Kansas City Royals were taking on the Boston Red Sox.
NFLUSA Today

Bears QB Justin Fields isn't taking a day off this offseason, even during vacation

While Dan Orlovsky has criticized Bears quarterback Justin Fields for having a lazy work ethic, the opposite couldn’t be more true as evidenced during Fields’ short time in Chicago. Fields has been putting in work since he was drafted by the Bears last offseason, and it’s already paying dividends for him on the practice field.
NFLYardbarker

Three ideal Nick Foles trade destinations before training camp

The Chicago Bears are set at quarterback with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, making a Nick Foles trade feel inevitable. With NFL training camp approaching, it shouldn’t be much longer before the former Super Bowl MVP is moved. There are plenty of teams, including projected playoff contenders, who could use...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Kyle Juszczyk shares what has stood out about Trey Lance, believes 49ers rookie will motivate Jimmy Garoppolo

945 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The plan is to have Jimmy Garoppolo be the starting quarterback when the San Francisco 49ers kick off the 2021 season against the Detroit Lions. However, the team made it clear this offseason that Trey Lance is the future. San Francisco traded up to select the former North Dakota State quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: David DeCastro, Nick Foles as Cowboys? Zack Martin's rank? Herschel runs again?

The big guys up front lead the pack in this edition of News and Notes. Many are wondering if the six-time Pro Bowler recently released by Pittsburgh is worth a look in Dallas. This comes just as the Cowboys’ own perennial Pro Bowl guard is revealed to be in rarefied air among NFL players. And the need for depth along the O-line is leading one Cowboys scribe to scour other team’s rosters for trade targets.
NFLarrowheadaddict.com

Are KC Chiefs going to pass on Josh Gordon again?

Over the holiday weekend, news broke via ESPN reporter Adam Schefter that wide receiver Josh Gordon is hoping to be reinstated to play in the National Football League after he’d passed three months worth of drug tests. Suddenly one of the league’s most talented physical wide receivers could be in play as a free agent, making things very interesting for some teams in need of an upgrade in the middle of summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy