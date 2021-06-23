Bears Only Team Saying Rookie QB Can't Start

Bears fans may not have noticed it much while monitoring minicamp and OTAs and everything associated with them.

A head coach who always tries to give the impression he's a bit more willing to take risks and be bold is looking pretty stodgy these days.

That would be Matt Nagy.

His conservatism exists in the form of this plan to sit Justin Fields indefinitely. He said during minicamp that Fields would not have the chance to win the starting spot for opening day.

Look around the league, and Nagy seems downright prudish compared to other coaches.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is definitely one of those.

Shanahan said the 49ers' third pick of the draft, Trey Lance, cannot be ruled out as his starter ahead of Jimmy Garoppolo for the first game.

"I definitely see it as Jimmy is the starter, but if Trey is ready to compete, I have no problem with it," he said via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.

Then, in direct contrast to the approach the Bears are taking, Shanahan said:

"I don't sit there and say 'Hey no, we're not playing a rookie quarterback, we have to rest him the first year.' I don't really make any decisions like that until I actually have an opinion on it, and that'll take to how I see him in camp."

Of all people, Bill Belichick hasn't even come out and said there is no chance Mac Jones starts the opener.

There has been speculation Cam Newton starts with Jones backing him up, that someone else is backup behind Newton and Jones is initially a third-stringer.

However, the Patriots and Belichick do not differentiate now between players and will not announce their starter for the opener even if it's expected to be Newton.

"I think all the quarterbacks are working hard and again, it's this starting over process for everybody," Belichick said when asked about Mac Jones. "So, some of them (QBs) have been here, some of them haven't, they've had various levels of opportunity to work in our offense but really, we're starting everybody at the same point like we always do this time of year.

"So, Mac dove into the playbook and continues to do that and like everybody out there, we all have a lot of things we got to work on and that includes everybody and so that's what he's doing. That's what everybody's doing."

To back that up, Belichick actually gave Jones more snaps during some of the 11-on-11, 11-on-7 and 7-on-7 later in minicamp than expected starter Cam Newton had.

Of course, everyone expects Trevor Lawrence to start opening day for Jacksonville but no one has even said this is the case and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer even went out of his way not to commit to it.

The Jets are almost all in on starting Zach Wilson, but stopped just short of saying this.

"Zach loves ball, that's one thing I've learned," Jets coach Robert Saleh told New York media. "He's unflappable in the sense that he doesn't care whether (it) went good or bad.

"He wants to know why it went good or bad. He wants to learn from it. He's wired exactly the way you want all players to be wired. Now it's a matter of getting as many reps as possible."

The Jets really don't have a backup capable of starting ahead of Wilson, anyway.

So while coaches try to play it coy, it does appear two of the quarterbacks drafted in Round 1 should get the start on opening day. There is a chance two others still could also start. At least there is a possibility and it helps build fan interest.

There is only one of the five quarterbacks who has been told he will not have the chance to start.

That's Justin Fields.

Matt Nagy announced this during minicamp and won't change unless they need to go to the backup in an injury situation.

"Like, we have this plan and we know where it's at," Nagy said. "We know how we want to do it and what we want to do. And ultimately as long as we understand that then I just again, respectfully, hope that everyone else can appreciate that."

It's the kind of thing fans definitely don't like to hear. A franchise starved for a quarterback for so long has someone who could be the answer to their prayers fall right into their laps, and then they sit him.

There is real logic to Nagy's move, but not much at all when it comes to announcing it in June.

Making this decision apparent while other teams in similar situations at least are keeping open minds—or acting like it—can only invite trouble or heat for Nagy from a huge cross section of fans.

It also can lead to people thinking Fields is behind in his development or not the player the Bears believed, which are entirely untrue. In general, people are suspicious and announcing Fields can't be opening-day starter now only provides room for silly rumors to take root. Really, what do they think people will believe when their quarterback is the only one of five taken in the first round who has been ruled out of being opening-day starter in June?

Nagy should have smiled, said he likes the way Fields is competing and they will go day to day. Then at training camp they announce the starter.

The approach they have taken is going to make it a really hard sell if more than two of those other first-round picks get opening-day starts.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven