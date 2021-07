Rai Benjamin (men's track and field) There might be notable male names on the United States' track and field team headed to Tokyo than Benjamin. However, when it comes to positioning oneself for gold this summer, Benjamin might be the guy in the most ideal spot. At the recent U.S. track and field Olympic trials, Benjamin won the 400-meter hurdles in 46.83 seconds -- the second-fastest effort in the history of the race. Also racing in the open 400, Benjamin is certainly worth watching in Tokyo.