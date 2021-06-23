Albany City Commission approves budget as protesters chant outside

Protesters hold up signs outside during the Tuesday Albany City Commission meeting. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY -- The Albany City Commission approved a $291 million budget on Tuesday evening as a group, protesting the spending of $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds on a stormwater/sewage separation project, chanted outside and at times banged on the glass windows.

“This has been a very trying year for all of us,” interim City Manager Steven Carter said. “We were all affected in one way or another, but we have been Albany-triumphant.”

Here are some highlights of the meeting:

-- In a 5-2 vote, with Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young voting in opposition, the commission approved the budget as the group chanted for the removal of five commission members who voted for approval.

-- Approved a $125,000 expenditure for HVAC enhancements at the Pace Building, a structure renovated to house an employee health clinic. The later decision to move the city’s server room to the building made the change order necessary, city staff said. Commissioners also approved replacing the roof on the building at a cost of $209,000.

-- Accepted a $300,000 brownfield assessment grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Administration to encourage the cleanup and revitalization of sites with light environmental contamination.