RGV Arrest Four Criminal Migrants
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrest two migrants with gang affiliations and two convicted sex offenders. Yesterday afternoon, RGV agents arrested 39 migrants at a McAllen, Texas, residence. Within the group, a 23 year old man was identified as being an active Mara Salvatrucha street gang member. The Salvadoran national has a lengthy criminal record involving multiple arrests for aggravated assaults, criminal trespass, and domestic violence. The MS-13 gang member was previously removed in 2018.www.cbp.gov