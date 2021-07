MINNEAPOLIS — Workers in the Twin Cities are receiving a slight wage increase Thursday. The minimum wage for all employees in the City of Minneapolis will be going up to at least $12.50 an hour and up to $14.25 for franchises or employers with over 100 employees. Separately, the City of St. Paul is raising their minimum wage to $12.50 for large businesses (100+ employees), $11.00 for small businesses (6-100 employees), and $10.00 for macro businesses (5 or fewer employees). Certain youth workers and youth trainees may be subject to a lower minimum wage rate in St. Paul.