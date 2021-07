Softball is back on the Olympic program for the first time since 2008. Abbott was part of that '08 United States squad that earned a silver medal in Beijing. Abbott, who will turn 35 during these Games, will again on the American roster this year. There's really no reason to doubt Abbott won't be sharp and on her game. After all, she's the NCAA all-time leader in pitching victories (189), strikeouts (2,440), and shutouts (112).