Optimus Prime Role Belongs to Transformers Legend Peter Cullen Until He Decides He's Done

Things don't always go to plan in Hollywood, and that is certainly true of the third film in the five-part Fantastic Beasts story. While dealing with a number of ups and downs, the production has been greatly overshadowed by the pandemic and the departure of Johnny Depp as its central villain, Grindlewald. Hannibal and Doctor Strange actor Mads Mikkelsen was soon after cast in the role vacated by Depp, and the decision was something of a controversial point among both fans of the franchise and of Depp. Now, Mikkelsen has spoken about his taking over of the Grindlewald role for Fantastic Beasts 3 and the unrest that surrounds it.