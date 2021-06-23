Optimus Prime Role Belongs to Transformers Legend Peter Cullen Until He Decides He's Done
There are few actors who are so iconic they can be the voice of a character in a children's show of the 80s and go on to perform the same character almost forty years later in a big budget movie version. That, however, is exactly what Peter Cullen has done and still is doing as he reprises his role of Optimus Prime in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie. If you are looking for a secure job in Hollywood, then it doesn't get any more so than this.movieweb.com