Optimus Prime Role Belongs to Transformers Legend Peter Cullen Until He Decides He's Done

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few actors who are so iconic they can be the voice of a character in a children's show of the 80s and go on to perform the same character almost forty years later in a big budget movie version. That, however, is exactly what Peter Cullen has done and still is doing as he reprises his role of Optimus Prime in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie. If you are looking for a secure job in Hollywood, then it doesn't get any more so than this.

