Meryl Streep Fans Celebrate Oscar-Winning Icon on Her 72nd Birthday

Quentin Tarantino has rarely put a foot wrong since beginning his career as an independent filmmaker with Reservoir Dogs almost 30 years ago. Whether writing, acting, producing or directing, Quentin Tarantino has been the recipient of numerous awards and soaring box office, with his last four movies in the director's chair taking over $1 billion between them, it's safe to say that his place in Hollywood history is already secured. So as he heads towards what he has said will be the last movie he will direct, why is one of the all-time greats of the industry approaching it with a certain sense of trepidation?