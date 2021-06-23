Cancel
Meryl Streep Fans Celebrate Oscar-Winning Icon on Her 72nd Birthday

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is one person who has proven that women can rule Hollywood, then it is the magnificent Meryl Streep, who celebrated her 72nd Birthday today with fans and websites applauding the star's illustrious and far from over career. With 93 acting credits to her name, along with more Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations than any other actor in history, it is the perfect time to remember just why Streep is so loved by Hollywood and millions of cinemagoers.

movieweb.com
