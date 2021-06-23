Rob Zombie Is Scouting Locations in Budapest for The Munsters

It kind of has to be said, it must be nice having all that money to toss around, since paying $180,000 for a hockey mask used in Jason Goes to Hell, is a ridiculous sum of money, even for a movie prop, especially one that looks like it could break if someone sneezed on it the wrong way. The price was kicked up to $225K after all was said and done, and Kane Hodder, who played Jason Voorhees, even signed the thing. That goes to show that those with money spend it on the strangest things since other items at the auction that were used as props in various movies, such as a Velociraptor egg from Jurassic Park, Vasquez’s M-41A Pulse Rifle from Aliens, and a few other items went for far less than this one beaten up old hockey mask. But among horror fans, this is akin to the holy grail since not only has it been used, it belongs to one of the longest-running horror franchises around that people still talk about and happen to love. There’s no practical side to this when it comes to collecting since this mask might be a piece of cinematic history, but it’s hard to see plunking that kind of money down for any single item unless it has a practical use.