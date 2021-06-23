Shazam 2 Star Zachary Levi Responds to Fury of the Gods Costume Criticism
While David Sandberg's reveal of the upgraded Shazam family costumes went down well with the vast majority of fans, some decided that they didn't like the new, darker color scheme for Fury of the Gods, while others had a strong opinion on why the women's costumes "felt the need to show off so much flesh." While everyone has something to say in these matters, one person who wanted to make his feelings clear was Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, who took to his social media to set the record straight.movieweb.com