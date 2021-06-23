Shazam 2 Star Zachary Levi Responds to Fury of the Gods Costume Criticism

Filming has been underway on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and DC fans have gradually gotten glimpses at the upcoming blockbuster. On Monday, director David F. Sandberg delivered a surprising new look at the film, with an official photo showcasing the entire Shazam! family clad in their updated costumes. The new suits sparked a fair amount of discourse — both good and bad — and it looks like franchise star Zachary Levi is weighing in on that. On Tuesday, Levi took to Twitter to thank the fans who have "been so supportive" of the new suits. He also clarified that "they are a huge upgrade, full of color [...] and no one feels objectified wearing them."