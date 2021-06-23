Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

Newport News leaders hosting public Zoom meeting to discuss marijuana legalization

By Zak Dahlheimer
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlvhj_0acY1ZQe00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Wednesday, Newport News leaders will be hosting an open Zoom meeting for the public to discuss marijuana legalization going into effect in Virginia on July 1.

Angela F. Reason, the clerk of Newport News Circuit Court, will be hosting the meeting along with Del. Cia Price and Hampton-based attorney Tim Clancy.

Reason told News 3 the goal is to have the community understand what legalization means and add clarity to issues surrounding it, including what you can and can't do.

“The communication is so vital because of the unknown. We hear so much speculation on what that legalization looks like,” Reason said. “For me, I don't want anyone to be misinformed.”

Related: Virginia state leaders, advocates answer questions about marijuana legalization

The Zoom session is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Legalization#Cia#Hampton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy