Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama George County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 724 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms producing very heavy rain in the advisory area. 1 to 2 inches of rain may quickly fall over already saturated soils. Minor flooding of creeks, streams, roadways, and low lying areas is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lucedale, Wilmer, Vaughn, Agricola, Evanston, Shipman, Movella, Crossroads, Moffet, Warley, Earlville, Dale, Benndale and Boothetown.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
County
Mobile County, AL
City
Wilmer, AL
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Dale Benndale#Boothetown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.

Comments / 0

Community Policy